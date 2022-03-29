Members-Only Article

Ummm … This Seems Big

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Donald Trump attend a signing ceremony for the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act in the Oval Office on April 24, 2020. (Photo ... House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Donald Trump attend a signing ceremony for the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act in the Oval Office on April 24, 2020. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/POOL/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 29, 2022 7:56 a.m.

I’m trying to make sense of how big a deal this is, how new this is and frankly just what to make of it. I was even put slightly on my guard since the reporting is in part from Bob Woodward and it is so reminiscent of the notorious 18 minute gap in Watergate tape recordings. But what the Post and CBS News report this morning is that in the records turned over to the January 6th committee there is a roughly eight hour gap in the record of the President’s actions and calls that maps almost exactly to the period of violent insurrection on Capitol Hill.

